Danny Cowley was Pompey manager for 22 months and left the Blues last January after nine games without a win

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley has returned to football management.

After being sacked by the Blues on January 2, 2023, a year had passed since the 45-year-old last took charge of a club. That ends today, though, with Cowley - who will be assisted by brother Nicky - named the new boss at League Two strugglers Colchester.

The U’s were looking for their third manager of the season, after parting company with Matty Etherington following a New Year’s Day home defeat at the hands of Gillingham. That was their eighth loss in nine League Two games, leaving Colchester 22nd in the table and six points clear of rock-bottom Forest Green, who have two games in hand.

Cowley, who was linked with a host of EFL jobs in 2023, emerged as the early favourite according to the bookies. Now the bookies have been proven right, with Cowley's appointment announced Thursday lunchtime and the ex-Blues head coach already taking charge of his first Colchester training session.

Cowley was apparently in the stands at the Colchester Community Stadium for the U’s recent victory over Salford. Following his switch to the Essex club, he links up with Jay Mingi, whom he signed for Pompey following a trial at Fratton Park. The midfielder has featured 14 times for Colchester since his free transfer move on September 1. However the 23-year-old has been absent since November 21 with a hamstring injury and has subsequently missed nine games.