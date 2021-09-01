Pompey striker Ellis Harrison. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Harrison was linked with a move away from Fratton Park this summer, with Fleetwood, Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday believed to be some of the clubs who expressed an interest in the front man.

The former Bristol Rovers and Ipswich forward was also understood to be in talks yesterday with the Blues' League One rivals Plymouth.

Yet no move away from PO4 came to fruition and now the 27-year-old will remain a Pompey player until at least January, as he enters the final year of his contract at the club.

Cowley revealed he had a 'good' conversation with the Welshman last night and he has challenged the striker to get 'fit and firing on all cylinders' as he bids to put himself back in the striking picture at Fratton Park.

The Blues head coach said: ‘It's for him to get fit, get strong and get firing on all cylinders, if he can do that, we know he can affect this squad and affect this group.

‘It's absolutely his prerogative to want to stay, we had a good conversation yesterday evening, and he thinks he can influence the group and so do we.

‘The great thing for us, there some good words yesterday, but it's always actions for me and he was up early today and, on his day off, he came in and did some extra work with Nicky (Cowley) and did some finishing work.

‘He's got the bit between his teeth and we know a fit, strong Ellis Harrison - one that can occupy, can stretch the pitch but can also link the play - can be a real benefit to this squad.