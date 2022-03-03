And he is tentatively pencilling the winger for a return ‘imminently’.

Jacobs has been sidelined for the Blues’ last three matches after injuring his knee on the training pitch ahead of the aborted Crewe match.

In the last four weeks, Cowley has lost Kieron Freeman and Reeco Hackett for the season, although Shaun Williams may make a surprise return from his fractured spine.

In addition, Jayden Reid has missed the entire campaign with the knee ligament damage sustained in a friendly at Luton in July.

Still, the prognosis is encouraging for Jacobs, who enjoyed a fine run of form before injury, netting three times in four games.

Although chances of a comeback against Accrngton on Saturday are rated as ‘hopeful’ rather than certain.

Cowley told The News: ‘We are hopeful Michael’s going to be available for the weekend.

Michael Jacobs is set to return 'imminently' for Pompey following a knee injury. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘He’s picked up a knee injury, but it’s the outside part of his knee, and he’s making good progress.

‘We are hopeful his return is going to be imminent, we are a really small squad, we know how important he is to us.

‘We are in a really good moment of the season, we want to try to maximise that.

Michael will definitely be back again this season, he needs to otherwise it will be me and Nicky in that team!

‘Unfortunately nothing happens quickly enough for my liking.’

Jacobs has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season, netting six times.

The ex-Wolves man’s time at Fratton Park has frustratingly been hampered by injury, amassing 45 appearances since arriving in September 2020.

