A vibrant Fratton Park was at its inspirational best on Saturday as fellow high-fliers Peterborough were conquered 2-1.

It represented a fifth win of Pompey’s opening seven League One fixtures during a brilliant start to the campaign.

In addition, Cowley’s men are now undefeated at home in all competitions since February 8, an outstanding 14-game run consisting of 11 wins and three draws.

Unfortunately Ipswich’s 2-0 win at Accrington knocked the Blues off the top of the table courtesy of goal difference.

Yet Cowley – and the Fratton faithful – can sense special something is stirring.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘From the moment we conceded, our supporters were just incredible.

‘The way they stayed with us in that moment, it was the loudest they were all afternoon – and maybe the loudest I can remember at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley has called on the city of Portsmouth to rise together and drive Pompey to promotion following an inspirational Fratton faithful against Peterborough. Picture: Barry Zee

‘It allowed the players to retain their belief and we were able to stay on method and keep playing the way we wanted.

‘I thought the supporters were incredible, just incredible. I know we’ve retired the 12th shirt in honour of them and it’s for this, isn’t it.

‘The way they responded to us conceding, brilliant, it means so much to the players and it’s so important.

‘People come here, they turn us round when they win the toss, they like to keep us away from the Fratton End, but we don’t mind which way we go.

‘I know there are teams with bigger squads and more depth, but we are doing our best to compete on the pitch. We know we can compete on the terraces, absolutely no doubt about that.

‘This isn’t ever going to be a team effort. If we want to achieve what we want to achieve, it’s not about the team, it’s not even about the club, it has to be a city effort.

‘We have to try to use the power of Portsmouth.’

Peterborough kicked off a tough month for the Blues, who travel to Barnsley next weekend.

They also have matches at Burton (September 13) and are at home to Plymouth (September 17) and Bolton (September 24).

That is followed by a trip to leaders Ipswich on October 1 – with the Tractor Boys and Pompey the only undefeated sides in the division.

Cowley added: ‘Peterborough have some really good players and I thought it was a really good advert for this division.

‘Are they the best team we’ve faced? I think about Sheffield Wednesday. But it’s the best team we’ve played here, for sure.

‘And it was a really solid performance from us.’

