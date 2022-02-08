Danny Cowley's two Portsmouth changes for Burton after Joe Morrell unsuccessful in bid to overturn Oxford United dismissal
Pompey have been forced to reshuffle following failure to overturn Joe Morrell’s red card.
Danny Cowley was informed earlier today that the Blues has been unsuccessful in the appeal they lodged with the FA on Monday evening over the Welshman’s dismissal at Oxford United.
With Kieron Freeman also absent, having collected an ankle injury and concussion in that 3-2 defeat, Pompey make two changes for the visit of Burton.
Mahlon Romeo returns to right wing-back after recovering from an ankle problem, coming in for Freeman.
While Tyler Walker is handed a recall in place of Morrell, having been dropped to the bench at the Kassam Stadium.
It remains to be seen who partners Louis Thompson – the only natural central midfielder – in Cowley’s side against the Brewers.
Potentially, Michael Jacobs, man of the match at Oxford, could move to a deeper-lying role, with Walker joining Ronan Curtis and George Hirst in an attacking three.
Elsewhere, Harry Jewitt-White is on the bench after yesterday recalled from the Hawks.
Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hume, Thompson, Jacobs, Curtis, Walker, Hirst.
Subs: Webber, Robertson, O’Brien, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Hackett, Jewitt-White.
