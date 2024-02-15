Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth’s promotion push continues this weekend as they play host to relegation strugglers Reading at Fratton Park. The league leaders boast a record of five wins from their last six league games and will be confident of extending that run in front of their home supporters.

However, the Royals have been a much rejuvenated team in recent weeks - losing just one of their last seven league games, climbing five places in the table since the start of the calendar year.

John Mousinho’s side will be determined to pick up all three points as they aim to maintain their lead over the chasing pack of Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Peterborough.

Ahead of this weekend’s action we take a look at all of the main headlines involving Portsmouth’s League One rivals.

‘Feel right to be back’ - Darren Moore discusses swift return to management with Port Vale

New Port Vale manager Darren Moore claims it ‘felt right’ to return to the game with the League One side. The 49-year-old has swapped a Championship relegation struggle for a League One relegation battle, just 15 days after being sacked by Huddersfield.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers boss, who won promotion with the Owls last season, has signed a five and a half year contract in Burslem, signalling a huge statement of intent. The length of Moore’s contract - through until 2029 - is something of a rarity in the modern game, particularly in League One, but he says that shows the faith the owners have in him and their long term vision for the club.

Moore’s immediate task begins with trying to steer the club away from safety - the Valiants are currently one point adrift of safety, but have three games in hand on Nathan Jones’ Charlton side in 20th.

Moore said: “From now until the end of the season it’s going to be hard work. I understand the passionate supporter base and what this club means to the fans and community. I want to get the team upwardly mobile in terms of their approach and support for each other and the players know what it means to play for Port Vale; it’s important they recognise that.”

He added: “I had no hesitation in wanting to become the manager here. It feels right. I’ve got a real hunger and desire to work and get on with the game.”

Moore’s tenure at Port Vale begins with a crucial away clash against fellow strugglers Cheltenham Town.

Peterborough sign former Leicester defender on a free transfer

It has been over two weeks since the closure of the transfer window, but Darren Ferguson is still working hard to use the free agent market to his advantage.

The Posh boss has confirmed the signing of former Leicester right back and academy graduate Vontae Daley-Campbell on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made three cup appearances for the Foxes during Brendan Rodgers’ time at the club. He went on to sign for Cardiff City on a free transfer last season, but was released in February after making just one appearance.