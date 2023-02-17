‘Data expects’ predict wholesale changes in League One promotion and relegation race as Portsmouth, Charlton, Bolton, Derby, Peterborough & Co discover final positions - in pictures
Pompey remain 12 points away from the play-offs with 17 games remaining.
The Blues sit 10th in League One after their recent two games, which saw them defeated 3-1 by Plymouth last Saturday before a much-needed three points against Burton.
Dane Scarlett’s stoppage-time winner against the Brewers in midweek ensured John Mousinho’s men picked up their first triumph in League One for three matches.
But what are Pompey’s chances of finishing in the top six this season?
We’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to see where they predict the Blues to end the campaign this term along with their third-tier rivals.
Here’s how the table could look.