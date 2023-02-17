News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

‘Data expects’ predict wholesale changes in League One promotion and relegation race as Portsmouth, Charlton, Bolton, Derby, Peterborough & Co discover final positions - in pictures

Pompey remain 12 points away from the play-offs with 17 games remaining.

By Pepe Lacey
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 4:10pm
Have Pompey got enough in them to get in to the play-offs this season?
Have Pompey got enough in them to get in to the play-offs this season?

The Blues sit 10th in League One after their recent two games, which saw them defeated 3-1 by Plymouth last Saturday before a much-needed three points against Burton.

Dane Scarlett’s stoppage-time winner against the Brewers in midweek ensured John Mousinho’s men picked up their first triumph in League One for three matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But what are Pompey’s chances of finishing in the top six this season?

Points: 33; Goal difference: -47.
Most Popular

We’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to see where they predict the Blues to end the campaign this term along with their third-tier rivals.

Here’s how the table could look.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Points: 41; Goal difference: -37.
Points: 43; Goal difference: -34,
Points: 44; Goal difference: -26.
Points: 46; Goal difference: -23.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Points: 47; Goal difference: -29.
Points: 51; Goal difference: -17.
Points: 53; Goal difference: -19.
Points: 54; Goal difference: -19.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Points: 56; Goal difference: -3.
Points: 57; Goal difference: -4.
Points: 57; Goal difference: 0.
Points: 62; Goal difference: -1.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Points: 63; Goal difference: +6.
Points: 66; Goal difference: +3.
Points: 67; Goal difference: +4.
Points: 68; Goal difference: +8.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Points: 79; Goal difference: +25.
Points: 81; Goal difference: +21.
Points: 84; Goal difference: +35.
Points: 84; Goal difference: +35.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Points: 86; Goal difference: +37.
Points: 95; Goal difference: +37.
Points: 97; Goal difference: +48.
League OneBluesDataPortsmouthCharlton