John Mousinho’s appointment has given Pompey some hope of a play-off finish.

Although the Blues fell to their first defeat under the 36-year-old's tenure against Peterborugh on Saturday, top six ambitions have once again been reignited.

His first two games in the hot seat saw him pick up consecutive league victories for the first time since September, with 2-0 wins over Exeter and Fleetwood.

Despite a spirited attempt at a comeback against the Posh, the defeat at London Road dropped Mousinho’s men to 11th in League One

The gap to the top six remains six points going into the final months of the campaign, with Pompey still aiming for glory.

But where do the ‘data experts’ believe the Blues can finish this season?

We’ve taken a look at FiveThirtyEight’s predictions to discover if they believe Mousinho’s men have a chance of a play-off finish this term.

