The Football League have unveiled this season’s play-off dates.

Pompey secured their presence in the League One play-offs following last weekend’s 4-1 win over Rochdale.

Automatic promotion remains the goal, nonetheless should they finish outside the top two there remains an alternative route into the Championship.

In terms of the League One semi-finals, the first leg of the fixture classified as ‘A’ will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 7.30pm.

The match’s second leg is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at 7.45pm.

For the two clubs involved in the ‘B’ fixture, they will commence on Sunday, May 12 at 12.15pm.

The second leg is booked for Friday, May 17 at 7.45pm.

The League One play-off final will then take place at Wembley on Sunday, May 26 at 3pm.

Other finals will also be decided over that same weekend, with the Championship on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) and League Two staged on the Saturday (May 25).