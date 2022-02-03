Deadline day frustration, money consternation and fears of a white flag over Portsmouth’s season

‘We’ve worked exceptionally hard, and we’ve done a best with what we have available,’ was Danny Cowley’s succinct and carefully worded assessment of January business in the window’s dying embers on Monday night.

The Pompey boss is one of the most gregarious and affable of any managers to guide this club in recent memory, equally one of the most savvy at playing the PR game among he and his predecessors.

But stick Cowley in front of a microphone after a bad result and expect the 43-year-old to keep a mask on his emotions, well, you’re wasting your time.

And a bad result is what the final day of the transfer window felt like, leading to a post-match tete-a-tete with the press after the Charlton loss with discontent as palpable as it’s been in the Blues boss’ 11-month reign.

The stated ambition for Cowley, like virtually all of his peers, was for his squad to come out of the window in ruder health than it went in.

At the end of 12 deals in and out, the 43-year-old will likely present an argument for improvement in quality of personnel as a whole, although opinions will vary among his side’s fanbase.

But the fact he is a body lighter than he started the month, and is now working with a group of 20 players is evidently a worry.

When you consider we’re awaiting news on whether that will be 19 for the foreseeable future following Shaun Williams’ injury, then the concern deepens. This of course, against the backdrop of a Covid pandemic which can snatch players at a moment’s notice.

That Williams scenario has seen questions over the lack of midfield addition intensify, especially as one of them was deemed either beyond Pompey’s reach or not worth the financial commitment in Lewis Wing.

Rotherham’s Jamie Lindsay was a different scenario. It seems the interest was registered too late for Pompey to get the deal over the line, but the willingness to pay a significant fee and hand a sizeable hike to the Scot’s wages suggests money was there to be spent.

The Millers have retained Lindsay’s services for their title bid, but that may well be a scenario to revisit in the summer.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley

That is when Aiden O’Brien’s future will be reviewed, after the Sunderland striker was handed a short-term deal.

It’s a signing greeted in underwhelming fashion with supporter sights set higher. Although important to hold off judgement on the Irishman, it is a move with the feel of a quick fix.

Denver Hume clearly isn’t that after being handed a two-and-a-half deal, while we wait to see what the future holds for young keeper Ollie Webber and Coventry loanee Tyler Walker.

After working so hard to free up space in the budget, it will be fascinating to hear Cowley’s thoughts on window business, whose call it was not to pursue certain deals and whether he’s made good on his promise to keep a budget surplus for the summer in the event of the right deals failing to materialise.

Monetary frustration among managers feels like it's been around as long as the game itself – likewise mixed messages emanating from the boardroom and bootroom.

The financial chatter has been noted at the highest levels, however, even if the different views are akin to a squabble over the Readers’ Digest at a Women's Institute coffee morning, compared to the likes of Milan Mandaric and Harry Redknapp's incendiary bust-ups in years gone by.

Whatever messages now emerge, the Eisners will remain the focus for the ire of many fans with their side currently sleepwalking into a season of mid-table obscurity.

Their well-worn defence is finances are being ploughed in their millions into other areas, and Cowley has been afforded a budget beyond anything Kenny Jackett was given.

It’s a stance, of course, with credence - but it’s what takes place on the pitch which sets the mood at any club.

And after Monday’s events on and off the pitch feeling like a white flag for this season, the angst being felt is of some justification.

