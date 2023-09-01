Deadline Day LIVE: Portsmouth-linked striker joins rivals with news over defender's future
The News will be right across developments at Fratton Park through the day and right up to the 11pm deadline tonight.
We’ll be looking out for the future of Denver Hume and, of course, any late curveballs when it comes to incomings and outgoings.
On top of that, we will bring all the up-to-the-minute news from around League One with a frantic late day of business in prospect.
Join us throughout the day for all the insight, reaction, talking point and breaking news on deadline day.
Deadline Day LIVE
He was linked with Pompey in reports which were wide of the mark - now he’s joining the Blues’ rivals
Pompey linked striker Nathan Butler-Oyedji is to join Cheltenham Town on a season-long loan, according to reports.
Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Butler-Oyedji had been in talks with Pompey and Cambridge United, however a move to Fratton Park was a ‘non-starter‘. He was not considered a target for John Mousinho, and had never been on the radar, and so the Robins had a clear path at signing him.
GloucestershireLive report that Butler-Oyedji is is ‘set to sign’ for Cheltenham, and will return to League One having spent time at Accrington Stanley last season.
Pompey instead signed Tino Anjorin, who joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Thursday. He had been in talks with a move to Hampshire over the last month, and finalised his move yesterday. The Poole-born forward hailed assistant manager Jon Harley for the role that he played in persuadin him to the club.
The League One business so far
Feels a bit like the calm before the storm in League One so far - here’s the deals over the line so far today.
Kyle Edwards (Ipswich - Oxford loan).
Admiral Muskwe (Luton - Exeter loan).
John Kymani-Gordon (Palace - Cambridge loan).
Tennai Watson (MK Dons - Charlton free).
Here’s the full lowdown on Anthony Scully
As an aside, John Mousinho has been speaking about Anthony Scully’s fitness - here’s some of the raw quotes.
‘Anthony had the scan results back and a surgeon read the scan on Tuesday.
‘The results are prompting us to get another opinion on it, which sounds worse than it is.
‘But what we need to do is compare the scan he had with the one he had in the summer as part of his medical.
‘That’s due diligence to see if there’s any difference there.
‘It’s not a situation where Anthony would have been touch and go for the weekend, so it’s fine to take a bit of extra time with it.
‘We want to see Anthony is back fit, firing and ready to train when he does come back.
‘So we’ll take a bit of time with it. It doesn’t seem one which is going to be a long injury, but if we have to take a minute to get it right then that’s what we’ll do.’
‘We want to give him the clarity that when he does step back on to the training pitch he’s 100 per cent.
‘Sometimes that means you’re playing through a bit of pain but it’s not doing more damage.
‘Mentally that alleviates any worries and means you can go full tilt - anyone who’s played football will know that feeling. We want to put him into as good a frame of mind as possible.’
Some thoughts on transfer deadline day trends - how times change!
BREAKING news over Denver Hume’s future this morning
LATEST: The Pompey boss has outlined the transfer deadline day picture - and how things stand this morning
So here’s the morning talk...
Plenty of transfer talk to start the day in League One. Reading are said to be in for Southampton striker Dom Ballard, Charlton are nearing a deal for free agent defender Tennai Watson. Stevenage are keen on young Manchester United striker Charlie McNeil. Meanwhile, Barnsley landed Rotherham defender Jamie McCart late last night in a loan deal.
Here’s the details on how things stand at the start of deadline day
The news of Pompey’s 14th signing arrives as one of their most eye-catching pieces of business of the summer window.
Tino Anjorin’s Thursday morning capture on loan from Chelsea also means it will be a quiet climax for the Blues, as we arrive at deadline day.
Yes, there will be frenetic business being completed doused in the yellow of Sky Sports News’ breaking news tickers right up until tonight’s 11pm deadline.
The diligent summer work of sporting director Rich Hughes and the club’s recruitment team means there’s likely not going to be any late-night hooplah at PO4, however.
In previous years the Domino’s Pizza has been sent for at the club’s Roko base, to keep the hungry natives going amid a late-night chase for additions.
This time, the prompt and impressive mass additions flowing after Will Norris was the first man through the door, has negated the call for Texas BBQ and Mighty Meaty sustenance down Copnor Road.
The injuries to Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery had placed focus on the need for a further forward-thinking addition - just hours had Pompey had put themselves on a watching recruitment brief three weeks ago, after Alex Robertson’s loan capture from Manchester City.
It looked as if it’d been a futile race for Anjorin’s signature, with Dutch side Volendam in the box seat for the talented midfielder’s capture.
Chelsea’s controversial transfer policy and requirement to have big hitters in their squad out on loan on the continent was to work in Pompey’s favour, however.
The Londoners, under Fifa rules, can loan a maximum of seven players over the age of 21 internationally with the likes of Datro Fofana, Kepa, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku in that category.
It meant a domestic loan for Anjorin better suited them - pulling the door ajar again for Pompey.
Both player and club have been open about the left-back’s need to find a new home, with his £200,000 capture from Sunderland last year not working out.
It looks likely Pompey will lean on those being more reactive than they’ve been, or being hit by a late left-sided injury, to engineer Hume’s exit.
Crucially, it has to be a move to the 25-year-old’s liking otherwise he’ll sit tight, which, with the professionalism shown by Hume isn’t going to prove too disruptive to Mousinho’s plans.
Beyond that, it’s just the chances of a curveball being thrown - yet Pompey’s position on that makes the distant possibility of a significant departure even more remote.
The question being posed at board level to the football operation over a departure is: where’s the replacement who makes us stronger?
Likewise Colby Bishop, with there a long-held belief the prized asset is content along with a lack of willing buyer at the level which would turn Pompey heads. Those two facts leave the Magic Man staying in royal blue.
So no debatable, late anecdotes of airport snoozing or frantic bids to register deal sheets this time around. And after a summer of activity which has rightly earned Pompey plaudits for its haste, that’s no bad thing.
Here’s the done deals in League One over the past seven days
Jamie McCart [Rotherham - Barnsley] Loan
Tino Anjorin [Chelsea - Portsmouth] Loan
Zak Sturge [Chelsea - Peterborough] Loan
Karamako Dembele [Brest - Blackpool] Loan
Jadel Katongo [Manchester City - Peterborough] Loan
Cameron Peupion [Brighton - Cheltenham] Loan
Steven Sessegnon [Fulham - Wigan] Free
Owen Bevan [Bournemouth - Cheltenham] Loan
Taylor Clark [Needham Market - Wycombe] Free
Alfie Devine [Tottenham - Port Vale] Loan
Tyrese Fornah [Nottingham Forest - Derby] Undisclosed
Kylian Kouassi [Sutton - Blackpool] Free
Sonny Perkins [Leeds - Oxford United] Loan
Jordan Rhodes [Huddersfield - Blackpool] Loan
Ryan Woods [Hull - Bristol Rovers] Loan
Tyreece John-Jules [Arsenal - Derby] Loan