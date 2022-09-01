Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a successful window for Danny Cowley, who has so far added 11 new faces to his ranks.

That includes the impressive captures of Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop, Michael Morrison, Zak Swanson, Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty and Josh Oluwayemi, who all arrived on a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Owen Dale, Dane Scarlett, Josh Griffiths and Joe Pigott all made the switch from Blackpool, Spurs, West Brom and Ipswich respectively on season-long loans.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss will be looking to add to the number of new faces before the 11pm deadline with at least one fresh addition expected in the final hours of the window.

Indeed, there could still be potential departures from Fratton Park with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman eyeing moves away, while Pompey continue their search for a suitable loan home for Haji Mnoga.

We’ll provide live coverage of every piece of transfer gossip and done deal from PO4 and across League One as the Blues’ rivals aim to conclude their summer business today.