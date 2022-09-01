Deadline Day LIVE: transfer updates from across League One as Portsmouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Co conclude summer business
Deadline Day has arrived with Pompey looking to finalise their summer business right up until the 11pm close.
It has been a successful window for Danny Cowley, who has so far added 11 new faces to his ranks.
That includes the impressive captures of Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop, Michael Morrison, Zak Swanson, Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty and Josh Oluwayemi, who all arrived on a permanent deal.
Meanwhile, Owen Dale, Dane Scarlett, Josh Griffiths and Joe Pigott all made the switch from Blackpool, Spurs, West Brom and Ipswich respectively on season-long loans.
Most Popular
-
1
Championship side set to win race for Portsmouth target as they splash £300,000 to fend off Ipswich Town, Cardiff City, Reading, Wigan Athletic, Swansea City & Co
-
2
BREAKING: Former Chelsea starlet and Serie B winger on Portsmouth radar as Danny Cowley eyes late transfers
-
3
The lasting tribute to a Portsmouth legend in ode to ex-Bradford City, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town favourite
-
4
'Give him an inch and he'll bury you': former Arsenal man salutes Tottenham Hotspur starlet after quality shines for Portsmouth
-
5
Unlikely Portsmouth hopes finally extinguished as former favourite set to seal switch to Blackburn - but not Ipswich
The Blues boss will be looking to add to the number of new faces before the 11pm deadline with at least one fresh addition expected in the final hours of the window.
Indeed, there could still be potential departures from Fratton Park with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman eyeing moves away, while Pompey continue their search for a suitable loan home for Haji Mnoga.
We’ll provide live coverage of every piece of transfer gossip and done deal from PO4 and across League One as the Blues’ rivals aim to conclude their summer business today.
LIVE: Pompey Deadline Day
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 10:07
Key Events
- The window officially shuts at 11pm this evening.
- Pompey still looking for additions with winger Harvey St Clair linked.
- Ryan Tunnicliffe, Haji Mnoga and Kieron Freeman all could still depart.
The trio could all depart ahead of the 11pm deadline.
Latest: Pompey boss reveals loan plan for academy graduate and provides transfer development on duo touted with exits
Danny Cowley has revealed there has been interest from a number of League Two clubs for Haji Mnoga.
Berahino’s back
Saido Berahino has completed a permanent move to AEL Limassol who play in the top tier of Cypriot football.
The 29-year-old has penned a two-year deal after departing Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer.
Terriers in talks with Tykes
Huddersfield are in ‘advanced’ talks with Barnsley for defender Michal Helik, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.
It has been reported that the Polish international is a top target for boss Danny Schofield, who is keen to add to his backline.
The 26-year-old has been continuously linked with a move away from Oakwell this summer with a return to Poland on the cards with Lech Poznan.
Derby are hoping to win the race to sign Sheffield United youngster Will Osula.
Alan Nixon reports that the Rams are set to battle Ipswich for the striker, with Liam Rosenior hopeful of completing the deal.
This is what Danny Cowley has had to say about potential deals leading up to deadline day.
Everything Danny Cowley has said this week about potential transfers as countdown to deadline day begins
The summer transfer window deadline is now less than six full days away and Danny Cowley has had his say on what the final week could have in store for Pompey.
Bristol Rovers are closing in on their first transfer of deadline day as they make a move for Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper.
Bristol Live understand that the 20-year-old is set to be announced by the Gas ahead of a busy final few hours for Joey Barton.
Fans reaction
Pompey fans have had their say on Twitter after the Blues were link to Venezia’s Harvey St Clair.
Pompey signed Mahlon Romeo late on deadline day last season, could we see an impressive arrival today?
Danny Cowley reveals Pompey in hunt for 'brilliant' last-gasp loans as transfer window reaches finale
Danny Cowley is banking on nabbing a ‘brilliant’ loan as he plots a last-gasp transfer window raid.
Irish move
Alex Baptiste has completed a free move from Bolton to join to Irish side Waterford.
The 36-year-old rejected the chance to become player-coach with Wanderers’ B side and departs after two-years at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Stevenage switch
Stevenage are in negotiations with Charlton over the loan signing of Alex Gilbey.
D3D4 Football suggest the midfielder is set to make a temporary switch to the League Two side, however both parties still need to come to an agreement on wages and contributions.
The 27-year-old has made 66 outings for the Addicks since his move from MK Dons in 2020 but has fallen out of favour with new boss Ben Garner and made just one appearance this term.