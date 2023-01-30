Former Pompey striker has revealed the big pull, which attracted him a move to Fleetwood.

The 29-year-old joined the Cod Army from Charlton on Monday and spoke of his relief to complete the deal.

‘I’m glad to get it done,’ he told Fleetwood’s official website.

‘The days leading up to a move are always pretty stressful. But coming up here, looking around and speaking to the gaffer, it was a no-brainer for me to sign.

‘It’s a big pull for me to see that vision from the club – to see Jack sign. Someone of his calibre is definitely someone I want to play with and bring the best out of.

‘I’ve scored lots of goals in my career to date and it would be nice to add a hell of a lot more to this football club. I’ve never set myself personal goals. I’ve hit the 20-mark on three occasions in my career, it would be nice to do that again in the time that I’m here.

‘To score goals and make the players around me better is going to be my task at this football club. I’ve got high expectations of myself.