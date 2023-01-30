Deadline Day LIVE: Updates from Portsmouth's deadline day as Blues bring in Manchester United talent
Deadline day is here and Pompey will be looking to conclude their January transfer business on a high.
It’s expected to be busy at Fratton Park in the remaining hours of the window, with John Mousinho keen to strengthen before the 11pm closure.
A new centre-back and a new pacey winger is top of the head coach’s wish list as he readies his squad for a vital second half of the season.
The Blues have already signed two new faces this month with Ryley Towler arriving for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, while goalkeeper Matt Macey joined on loan from Luton.
Three players departed PO4 in the window with Josh Koroma and Josh Griffiths having their loan spells cut short prematurely, while Michael Morrison joined Cambridge.
You can follow all the transfer action from Pompey and the rest of League One on our dedicated blog up until the 11pm deadline this evening.
LIVE: Portsmouth’s January deadline day
Key Events
- Pompey looking to add numbers on final day of window.
- Market closes at 11pm this evening.
- Blues closing in on defender Di’Shon Bernard.
Tranmere have signed Foret Green midfielder Regan Hendry.
The 25-year-old joins on loan for the remainder of the season.
Pompey have announced the signing of Di’Shon Bernard on loan from Manchester United.
Former Pompey striker has revealed the big pull, which attracted him a move to Fleetwood.
The 29-year-old joined the Cod Army from Charlton on Monday and spoke of his relief to complete the deal.
‘I’m glad to get it done,’ he told Fleetwood’s official website.
‘The days leading up to a move are always pretty stressful. But coming up here, looking around and speaking to the gaffer, it was a no-brainer for me to sign.
‘It’s a big pull for me to see that vision from the club – to see Jack sign. Someone of his calibre is definitely someone I want to play with and bring the best out of.
‘I’ve scored lots of goals in my career to date and it would be nice to add a hell of a lot more to this football club. I’ve never set myself personal goals. I’ve hit the 20-mark on three occasions in my career, it would be nice to do that again in the time that I’m here.
‘To score goals and make the players around me better is going to be my task at this football club. I’ve got high expectations of myself.
‘There have been times I’ve got 20 goals in a season and it hasn’t meant the team are fighting at the top end of the table. It’s about the whole package that you bring. I’m a good character in the changing room and I see myself as someone who can prevent goals as well – take the sting out of the opposition, defending set-pieces is a massive part of my game.’
Charlton are set to miss out on Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simmons.
The Tigers are looking to make the 19-year-old’s deal permanent before the end of the window.
The youngster is being tracked by the Addicks, Bristol City, Burnley and Millwall.
Pompey are closing in on a move for Paddy Lane.
Read more on the deal, reported by Blues writer Jordan Cross.
Charlton have signed Bournemouth midfielder Galvn Kilkenny.
The 22-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke and will now spend the second half of the campaign with the Addicks.