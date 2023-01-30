Jevani Brown is the other name to have surfaced and one which has excited Pompey fans. The 28-year-old’s name being mentioned has seen eyebrows raised, with the attacker perhaps a bit older than many thought Pompey would target. It’s known that John Mousinho is an admirer, however, and he has praised Brown on a couple of occasions in his words to the press to date. Brown has played as an out-and-out front man this term, second striker and on the right. His stats are very impressive, too, returning 14 goals (five being penalties) and nine assists to date in his first season in League One. I’ll be looking to make some calls and get some clarity in that name over the next couple of hours.