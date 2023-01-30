Deadline Day LIVE: Updates from Portsmouth's deadline day as Blues bring in two players
Deadline day is here and Pompey will be looking to conclude their January transfer business on a high.
It’s expected to be busy at Fratton Park in the remaining hours of the window, with John Mousinho keen to strengthen before the 11pm closure.
A new centre-back and a new pacey winger is top of the head coach’s wish list as he readies his squad for a vital second half of the season.
The Blues have already signed two new faces this month with Ryley Towler arriving for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, while goalkeeper Matt Macey joined on loan from Luton.
Three players departed PO4 in the window with Josh Koroma and Josh Griffiths having their loan spells cut short prematurely, while Michael Morrison joined Cambridge.
You can follow all the transfer action from Pompey and the rest of League One on our dedicated blog up until the 11pm deadline this evening.
Am told that is likely to be it for this transfer window for Pompey - AS IT STANDS.
But there’s always that tantalising possibility of late drama. So cannot definitely rule it out.
Deadline 11pm.
It’s around this time every year me and Harry Redknapp roll out that infamous Benjani story. Except my version uses the great man’s words - and is completely different to Harry’s!
Perhaps not the general activity in League One people were expecting. Plenty of time to go yet, though. Here’s the done deals in the division so far.
Di’Shon Bernard has revealed his delight at joining Pompey.
And the centre-back insisted he is raring to go after being unveiled as the Blues’ latest recruit.
The 22-year-old was confirmed as John Mousinho’s newest man, after he arrived on loan from Manchester United.
Bernard penned a temporary switch, which will see him remain at Fratton Park for the remainder of the season.
His arrival sparked plenty of optimism and excitement among many at PO4, with Blues supporters hailing the signing of the defender.
Indeed, the youngster adds a wealth of experience to the Pompey ranks after initially coming through the ranks at Chelsea before he made the move to Old Trafford, aged 16.
During his time with the Red Devils, the centre-half has made just one first-team outing, which came in the Europa League during the 2019-20 campaign.
He has also featured twice in the Premier League Two this season for Manchester United and made seven outings in the Papa Johns Trophy.
Bernard spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Salford, before impressing in the Championship with Hull last term.
But as he embarks on his latest career journey, the defender revealed his delight at joining Pompey until the end of the season.
He posted on his social media accounts, saying: ‘Happy to sign on loan at Pompey
‘Can’t wait to get started and play in front of the fans at Fratton Park’
On Instagram, former Blues midfielder Andy Cannon gave Bernard plenty of encouragement over his new journey, replying: ‘Go well brother, you’ll love it there.’
The centre-back becomes Mousinho’s latest recruit as he continues to strengthen.
The News understands Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane is also closing in on a deadline day switch from the Lancashire outfit.
Meanwhile, early reports suggested the Blues were also looking at a deal to signing Exeter forward Jevani Brown.
Jevani Brown is the other name to have surfaced and one which has excited Pompey fans. The 28-year-old’s name being mentioned has seen eyebrows raised, with the attacker perhaps a bit older than many thought Pompey would target. It’s known that John Mousinho is an admirer, however, and he has praised Brown on a couple of occasions in his words to the press to date. Brown has played as an out-and-out front man this term, second striker and on the right. His stats are very impressive, too, returning 14 goals (five being penalties) and nine assists to date in his first season in League One. I’ll be looking to make some calls and get some clarity in that name over the next couple of hours.
This, of course, is what you’re all interested in. Paddy Lane is the target I’ve managed to get a handle on what’s happening. I was told late morning this one was a goer after his name surfaced and things seem to be pushing towards that one getting over the line before 11pm. Lane is a versatile winger who can also play as an eight or 10. People speak very well of his attitude and being an all-round good egg. He’s just 21 so very much a player who can be developed, but already has Northern Ireland recognition and has bounced back after dropping out of the pro ranks when he joined Hyde United after his release from Blackburn. All sounds very promising and a deal seems to be coming to a conclusion.