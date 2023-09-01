Deadline Day RECAP: Portsmouth dealings are over following a quiet end to a busy transfer window
The News will be right across developments at Fratton Park through the day and right up to the 11pm deadline tonight.
We’ll be looking out for the future of Denver Hume and, of course, any late curveballs when it comes to incomings and outgoings.
On top of that, we will bring all the up-to-the-minute news from around League One with a frantic late day of business in prospect.
Join us throughout the day for all the insight, reaction, talking point and breaking news on deadline day.
Deadline Day
Oh and Jay Mingi has joined Colchester United. Thought I would repeat that.
Goodnight everyone, it has been a busy deadline day, rushed right off my feet.
Am told that’s it. Three minutes left, but that’s it.
As I understand it, Denver Hume unlikely to leave Pompey as it stands. Still 50 minutes left of the window, though.
So we’re still waiting. No more signings coming in - but trying to get out Hume before 11pm deadline.
Think back to the Fulham player who capitalised on Ryan Schofield letting a backpass run across him in the six-yard box. That was Godo.
I see Martial Godo, who scored for Fulham Under-21s against Pompey in the EFL Trophy, has joined Wigan on loan.
Looking back, will always remember the shock at Gary O’Neil leaving Pompey on deadline day in August 2007.
Mind you, Fulham were even more shocked. He met Lawrie Sanchez and then walked out of a medical to sign for Middlesbrough instead!
Wonder what happened to him?
Latest on Denver Hume is it continues to rumble on. Pompey desperate to offload him before 11pm deadline. There’s still hope.....