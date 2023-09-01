News you can trust since 1877
Deadline Day RECAP: Portsmouth dealings are over following a quiet end to a busy transfer window

Transfer deadline day is here - and we are in place to bring you all the latest news as the window closes.
By Neil Allen
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:20 BST

The News will be right across developments at Fratton Park through the day and right up to the 11pm deadline tonight.

We’ll be looking out for the future of Denver Hume and, of course, any late curveballs when it comes to incomings and outgoings.

On top of that, we will bring all the up-to-the-minute news from around League One with a frantic late day of business in prospect.

Join us throughout the day for all the insight, reaction, talking point and breaking news on deadline day.

Deadline Day

23:17 BST

Oh and Jay Mingi has joined Colchester United. Thought I would repeat that.

23:17 BST

Goodnight everyone, it has been a busy deadline day, rushed right off my feet.

23:16 BST
22:57 BST

Am told that’s it. Three minutes left, but that’s it.

22:11 BST

As I understand it, Denver Hume unlikely to leave Pompey as it stands. Still 50 minutes left of the window, though.

21:33 BST

So we’re still waiting. No more signings coming in - but trying to get out Hume before 11pm deadline.

20:44 BST

Think back to the Fulham player who capitalised on Ryan Schofield letting a backpass run across him in the six-yard box. That was Godo.

20:42 BST

I see Martial Godo, who scored for Fulham Under-21s against Pompey in the EFL Trophy, has joined Wigan on loan.

20:10 BST

Looking back, will always remember the shock at Gary O’Neil leaving Pompey on deadline day in August 2007.

Mind you, Fulham were even more shocked. He met Lawrie Sanchez and then walked out of a medical to sign for Middlesbrough instead!

Wonder what happened to him?

20:02 BST

Latest on Denver Hume is it continues to rumble on. Pompey desperate to offload him before 11pm deadline. There’s still hope.....

