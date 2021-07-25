Here’s the latest transfer news throughout the division as the curtain-raiser edges ever nearer

Sunderland eye Liverpool left-back

Sunderland are keen on Liverpool youngster TonyGallacher.

Connor Ogilvie, right, in action for Gillingham against Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown

The Liverpool Echo reports Lee Johnson wants to bring the left-back to the Stadium of Light ahead of the Black Cats' fourth attempt at promotion.

Gallacher, 22, has failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Anfield since arriving from Falkirk in 2018.

Sunderland are in need of additions on the left-hand side of defence.

Denver Hume has yet to sign a new deal while Callum McFazdean was released at the end of last season.

Oxford keeper has Premier League admirers

Oxford United goalkeeper Jack Stevens is on Aston Villa's radar, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Stevens enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the Kassam Stadium last season.

Dislodging Simon Eastwood as first-choice keeper, the 23-year-old recorded 13 clean sheets in 31 outings as Oxford suffered play-off semi-final defeat to Blackpool.

Despite being tied down long-term contract, Villa are admirers of Stevens.

Millers to beat Hibs and Motherwell to midfielder

Rotherham are in pole position to land Hakeem Odoffin.

The Daily Records claims the Millers are set to lodge a third bid to Hamilton Academical for the 23-year-old, having had two already rebuffed.

Joining the Accies from Livingston last summer, Odoffin thrived after being converted into a destructive midfielder.

Scottish Premiership duo Hibernian and Motherwell are also keen but a return south of the border looks most likely.

Door ajar for Ogilvie

Steve Evans insists there is still a Gillingham contract on the table for Connor Ogivlie.

The left-back, who's previously been on Pompey's radar, turned down a new deal to remain at Priestfield at the end of last season.

However, Ogilvie continues to train with the Gills in played in a 2-0 pre-season win against Colchester on Saturday.

Evans told the Kent Messenger: ‘We’ve never taken it off (the table). There will come a time when we have to go and use that money, of course.

‘Nothing is impossible – you can never say never. Connor has options and I think one or two clubs were here today to see how he is.