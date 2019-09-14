Have your say

Pompey have handed debuts to two youngsters in today’s Leasing.com Trophy game against Norwich under-21s.

Josh Flint and Eoin Teggart both start for Kenny Jackett’s side at Fratton Park.

Flint, who hails from Waterlooville, makes his Blues bow.

The former Crookhorn College pupil was kept on following his two-year scholarship with the academy to help him recover from a broken arm – and he’s been rewarded with his maiden senior outing.

Teggart was recruited from Cliftonville last season and will play on the left wing.

Joe Hancott makes his first appearance more than two years after becoming the youngest player in the club’s history.

Meanwhile, Oli Hawkins marks his return from a foot injury with a first appearance of the campaign.

But he will serve in a centre-back role rather than up front.

In total, there are six changes from the 1-1 draw with Blackpool, with Ellis Harrison captaining the side.

Ryan Williams, who's been sidelined since pre-season with a quad problem, makes the bench.

Pompey: Alex Bass; James Bolton, Oli Hawkins, Sean Raggett, Joe Hancott; Anton Walkes, Andy Cannon; Leon Maloney, Josh Flint, Eoin Teggart; Ellis Harrison.

Subs: Luke McGee, Christian Burgess, Paul Downing, Ben Close, Ryan Williams, Brett Pitman, John Marquis.