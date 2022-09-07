Destiny Ojo, a summer Academy recruit from Lancing following a successful trial, was invited to participate in first-team training during pre-season.

Having caught the eye of Danny Cowley and with the Blues short of forwards, the scholar was asked to remain with the senior squad.

He continues to wear a protective boot and is still some months away from making his comeback.

Nonetheless, lead professional development phase coach Zesh Rehman has been encouraged by the promising youngster’s progress.

He told The News: ‘Destiny’s on the road to recovery, he is going to be out of his boot in a couple of weeks' time.

‘Hopefully he’ll be back playing competitively again by December, so will have a good half-a-season to try to ease his way back in.

‘It’s going to be difficult with all the (first-team) strikers we have now, but even if he gets the opportunity to train there, he will learn a lot.

‘Destiny broke his fibula around the ankle, it didn’t look too pleasant, a freak injury, losing his football unopposed, with no-one around him.

‘He was doing really well before the injury, they were really pleased with him, his attitude out of possession especially is outstanding, while he did some good stuff on the ball as well.

‘This is part of the game and an opportunity for him to learn from it and come back stronger. It’s about reaction, set-backs will happen, so it’s focusing on what you can control, drawing a line under what has happened, making a plan to get back and getting back to work.

‘He’s a good lad, a bright kid, well-liked and has confidence. He’s in a better place now than a couple of months ago and we’re looking at a December return.’

Since Ojo’s injury, Pompey have bolstered their striking options with the signings of Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett.

In addition, versatile forward Josh Koroma arrived on deadline day on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Ojo has missed three Academy fixtures so far, with Rehman having taken over from Liam Daish in June.

