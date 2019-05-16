Pompey fans have been having their say after watching their side miss out on promotion to the Championship.

Kenny Jackett’s troops needed to overcome a 1-0 deficit in tonight’s play-off semi-final second-leg game at Fratton Park.

Gareth Evans, Oli Hawkins and Christian Burgess at the final whistle

However, they were unable to do so, playing out a goalless against the Black Cats, who now progress to the League One Play-off final at Wembley.

It represents a disappointing end to the season for Pompey.

And already fans have been having their say on what went wrong for the Blues in their most important game of the season.

Here's what fans had to say:

Ollie Roberts: Ultimately we deserved this. We’ve had a great season. But ultimately this shows that we’re not ready for the Championship. I don’t want to sound like a Liverpool fan, but hopefully next year is our year.

Matt Tice: Great play-off Pompey, 3 hours of football and no goals scored, decent striker needed for next season.

Darren Cook: Strikers and more than the £20,000 on Bryn Morris needed in summer. Sunderland were so poor tonight and we couldnt even threaten.

David Higgins: At least we are now out of our misery. Never looked like scoring. Hoof football. Lowe should have been on from the start.

Andrew Lancaster: PFC if we were good enough we would of won.

Long ball and lone striker when you need goals speaks volumes.

Let's now see if we lose anyone but one thing for sure we need a few players.

Aaron Newlan: At least we can defend the Checkatrade Trophy next year.

Pete Tiffin: That was shambolic performance hoof ball does not win football matches.

Matt Marsh: It's been a decent season. 20 points more than last year, day out to Wembley with a small trophy win!!!

Despite the disappointment, progress none the less.

We have good League 1 players who won't make the step up to the Championship so until they're replaced with better, this is how it will be!!!

Hopefully we can keep hold of Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe but if we can't we have to use the money to raise the overall standard of the squad.

Steve Nathan: Football politics at play. The Championship requires at least £60 million to be spent in a season. Anyone who thinks Eisner is willing to spend that after a year of ownership is delusional. We are going on a league 1 tour, again! PUP

Darren Francis: Pub football will not get you promoted. Maybe invest in a striker next year.