Defender the hero against his old Lincoln City side to keep Portsmouth top

Pompey came from behind as Regan Poole got the decisive goal to defeat his old Lincoln side.
By Jordan Cross
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Paddy Lane celebrates his goal against Lincoln today. Pic: Jason Brown.Paddy Lane celebrates his goal against Lincoln today. Pic: Jason Brown.
Paddy Lane celebrates his goal against Lincoln today. Pic: Jason Brown.

Poole’s header and Paddy Lane’s leveller cancelled out Hakeeb Adelakun’s opener, as John Mousinho’s side stayed top of League One.

It was far from a vintage performance, as the Blues dominated possession against a deep-lying opponent but couldn’t find always find the fluency they were looking for.

The attacking intent and purpose was there in periods, however, as Pompey deservedly stretched their unbeaten to 20 games.

A mess of a goal gave Lincoln the lead when Jack Sparkes conceded possession and old boy Reeco Hackett played in Hakeeb Adelakun. The striker did get some fortune however, as Conor Shaughnessy gets there first, but the ball cannons into the striker and beyond Will Norris.

The response was impressive, however, as Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson combined, allowing Lane to squeeze his finish between Lucas Jensen and his post.

Pompey then dominated the ball with Lincoln sitting deep, but Mousinho’s side were finding it hard to get fluidity in their passing and create openings.

Marlon Pack’s free-kick was deflected wide, but it took until stoppage time to create a decent chance - and it returned the desired reward.

It was Sparkes who put in a perfect free-kick for Poole to rise high and guide his header past Jensen.

Lincoln had a rare threat after the restart, but Jack Burroughs curled his 20 yarder wide, before Lane’s thump on the angle was pushed around the post by Jensen.

Pack then angled a shot over as Pompey upped the pressure - and the intensity of their passing.

Morrell’s thump with 22 minutes remaining was on its way in until it cracked Kamara’s head.

The fourth official indicated eight minutes’ stoppage time at the end of the game.

And there was a huge late point-blank stop from Norris in that time to deny Paudie O’Connor - and ensure his side picked up three points.

