The defender has left Fratton Park after just six months and returned to Cambridge United, where he started his career.

Morrison, who made 28 appearances for the Blues, has joined the U’s on an 18-month contract.

He moves the Mark Bonner’s side on a free transfer after Pompey agreed to cancel his one-year deal at PO4 early.

Speculation on the 34-year-old’s future intensified when he was left out of John Mousinho’s first match-day squad for the game against Exeter last Saturday.

At the final whistle, the new Blues head coach confirmed that the former Reading and Leicester centre-back had been given permission to leave the club – with Cambridge his preferred destination.

Now Morrison has completed the switch, leaving Pompey to search for a replacement between now and the close of the January transfer window.

Speaking about his move, Morrison told the U’s website: ‘I am really pleased to be back. ‘I always wanted to come back home someday so it’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

‘I know we are in a fight but I look forward to helping the team have a good second half of the season by picking up results and rising up the table.’

Cambridge currently sit third from bottom in the League One standings and a point away from safety.

Morrison is expected to help in their battle against relegation immediately and is in contention to feature against Lincoln at the weekend.

According to Bonner, his presence will give everybody at the club an instant boost.

‘I am delighted to add Michael to our team and bring him back to where it all started for him. He has an instant connection with the club and the city and he will help re-invigorate us in the weeks ahead,’ said the Cambridge boss.

‘I believe his experience, personality and leadership will help create a spark in ourselves as we look to turn around the situation we find ourselves in.

‘Michael has spent the vast majority of his career at a higher level and it has always been his aim to return to us and make an impact on the team.