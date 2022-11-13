Defensive duo add to Portsmouth's injury woes - but returning midfielder's late substitution is no cause for concern

Neither defender finished the game at the Mazuma Stadium after picking up knocks in the 1-1 draw.

And there’s a risk both could add to manager Danny Cowley’s injury woes, which is already near breaking point following Tom Lowery’s latest setback on his road to recovery from a troublesome hamstring complaint.

Marlon Pack’s withdrawal in stoppage-time on his first appearance back from a hamstring injury isn’t a concern, with the midfielder’s substitution a result of fatigue.

However, both Robertson and Swanson’s situations will require further examination – especially the latter, who was unable to shake off an ankle injury picked up late in the first half following a challenge by Shrimps defender Jacob Bedeau.

The Pompey skipper attempted to return for the second period as he was witnessed doing a mini fitness test during the half-time break.

Yet he was unable to continue, forcing Cowley into a defensive reshuffle, with Denver Hume coming on as his replacement and Connor Ogilvie stepping in to centre-half.

Lamenting the incident and a new addition to the injury list, the Blues head coach said: 'I thought Clark was the best player on the pitch. It's just typical for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Adam Herczeg checks on Clark Robertson after the Pompey captain picked up an ankle injury in the Blues' 1-1 draw at Morecambe

‘He ends up doing really well, good halfway line defending, the ball's come out, he steps in front of his man, steps in front of the next man and just picks up what looks like a contact injury on his ankle.

‘It looks like the outside of his ankle ligaments so we'll just have to see how that is.

'Zak got a kick and had to come off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘His knee buckled so wasn't able to continue.

‘There was enough that went wrong on Saturday, playing with three right-backs and, yeah, it was tough for us.’