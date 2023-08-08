Not bad for a right-back who turns 30 in October – yet Joe Rafferty continues to prove himself a key performer at both ends of the pitch.

His intervention prevented an opening-day defeat to Bristol Rovers, providing the 92nd-minute delivery which was headed home by Kusini Yengi.

Throughout the 1-1 draw, the defender’s overlapping runs down the right resulted in a string of excellent crosses during a fine personal performance.

Rafferty could well make way for Zak Swanson at Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup tonight (7.45pm) as the Blues rotate their squad.

Nonetheless, Mousinho is well aware of his worth.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘Joe has really good quality and is definitely one of the best crossers in the squad.

Joe Rafferty claimed an assist against Bristol Rovers on Saturday. His crossing ability from right-back has proven to be a key component of Pompey's play. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘His crossing last season was exemplary, one that springs to mind was the goal away at Barnsley when he crossed for Colby.

‘He has real quality down that side and played in the Championship for a number of years, it’s one of the things we can obviously rely on him.

‘On the ball Joe is excellent, he rarely gives it away and is one of the more experienced players in the squad at the moment. I know he is doing a lot in terms of leadership with the lads and really forming part of that group.

‘He can add a lot of assists this season. I don’t think we’ll see too many goals from Joe, but in terms of picking those areas and popping up with crosses like on Saturday, he has quality in abundance.

‘Against Bristol Rovers we got into those areas and really threatened – and balls to the back post when we get into the byline areas are the ones we want.

‘Especially when we’ve got Connor Ogilvie arriving at the back post or Kusini Yengi when he came on, while Colby likes to peel off there as well.

With Pompey looking to shuffle their team against the League Two side, other changes could involve starts for Jack Sparkes, Sean Raggett and Ben Stevenson.

While potentially Swanson’s first start since February could prove intriguing.

Mousinho added: ‘Zak has done really well, there's a real battle for places.

‘Jack Sparkes coming on against Bristol Rovers made a real difference, he has quality down this left hand-side, and at 1-1 produced that cross which flashed across the box and unfortunately no-one got on the end of it.