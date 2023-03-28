Yet John Mousinho has earmarked Koby Mottoh as one to watch as the first-year scholar continues to flourish.

Having caught the head coach’s eye with the Blues’ second goal in their 5-2 defeat at Bournemouth in the Hampshire Senior Cup, the right-sided attacker was promoted into the first-team squad.

And Mousinho believes the Fratton faithful may not have seen the last of the talented Mottoh on first-team duty.

‘Koby’s definitely one to watch,’ he told The News.

‘With anyone that comes into the first-team squad, we’re not doing it for the sake of it, we are doing it because we thought he deserved it and also could have an impact.

‘Koby did really well against Bournemouth earlier in week, got his goal and was an attacking threat.

Koby Mottoh celebrates with Adam Payce after scoring Pompey's second goal in their Hampshire Senior Cup defeat at Bournemouth. Picture: Jason Brown

‘Since we were without Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett in the squad (against Port Vale) we were looking to have another attacking threat on the bench, someone who might be able to change the game with something that was a bit different.

‘We thought Koby may be an option at some point in the game. It wasn’t on Saturday, we felt it wasn’t quite the right game for him to come on, but hopefully it was a good experience for him.

‘He trained with us last week, although it was difficult to make too much out because Monday was the preparation day for the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday, then it was a recovery day for him on Thursday, then Friday was game prep.

‘But we’re in regular contact with the Academy about what Koby has done, we’ve obviously got Zesh in, who worked with him for quite a few months, and we know he’s an exciting prospect.

‘Against Bournemouth, Koby was really positive in everything he did. He showed glimpses of attacking threat, he got the ball and travelled with it, he looked to take players on, he had a manner of positivity about him.

‘The goal probably summed him up, arriving at the back post and quite a brave finish. I know he’s scored in the youth team this year and, overall, I’ve been very, very impressed with someone who is only 16.’

Mousinho employed three of his allotted five substitutions in the Port Vale draw, with Mottoh among those unused.

And while Pompey’s head coach contemplated bringing on the youngster, once the Blues rattled in two goals in three minutes to level at 2-2, he changed his mind.

Mousinho added: ‘If the match had gone on for a bit longer at 2-1 it might have been the right game for him, but at 2-2 the game was finely poised and our wingers were doing quite well at getting into the game.

‘I think it would have been a difficult one to send a 16-year-old on against Port Vale, who are very well organised and a good side.