The Pompey player mob George Hirst following his goal in today's win against Doncaster Picture: Joe Pepler

Portsmouth match ratings v Doncaster - 'Demonstrated he’s a class act... Still waiting for him to sparkle'

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from today’s 4-0 win against Doncaster at Fratton Park.

By Mark McMahon and Neil Allen.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 5:48 pm

If the first half was anything to go by, then the scores awarded would not have made for easy reading!

However, a much better second-half performance – which produced four Blues goals – changed our chief sports writer’s thinking, allowing him to be more generous with his ratings.

Here’s how he rated the players’ performances…

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Had comfortable afternoon, but maintained concentration.

Photo: The News

2. Hayden Carter - 7

Dogged and always keen to run with the ball and aid attack.

Photo: The News

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Superb first-half block and always in right place, right time.

Photo: The News

4. Clark Robertson - 8

Demonstrated he’s a class act on the ball, with some excellent distribution.

Photo: JPIMedia

