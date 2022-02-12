Portsmouth match ratings v Doncaster - 'Demonstrated he’s a class act... Still waiting for him to sparkle'

If the first half was anything to go by, then the scores awarded would not have made for easy reading!
However, a much better second-half performance – which produced four Blues goals – changed our chief sports writer’s thinking, allowing him to be more generous with his ratings.
Here’s how he rated the players’ performances…
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
Had comfortable afternoon, but maintained concentration.
2. Hayden Carter - 7
Dogged and always keen to run with the ball and aid attack.
3. Sean Raggett - 8
Superb first-half block and always in right place, right time.
4. Clark Robertson - 8
Demonstrated he’s a class act on the ball, with some excellent distribution.
