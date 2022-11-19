The Rams boss claims that was the only time the Blues were on the front foot during the Sky-televised game.

And he praised his players for not letting their hosts create a great deal during that period – despite Danny Cowley’s side enjoying the advantage of the PO4 faithful ‘getting behind them’.

The promotion-chasing duo served up an entertaining goalless draw in front of 18,623 fans, which keeps them both in the play-off places for now.

The visitors had the better of the first half, with James Collins going close with a header, David McGoldrick hitting the bar and Craig Forsyth failing to convert at the back post.

But Pompey were definitely the dominant force after the break, upping the pressure and forcing Derby to play on the counterattack for the vast majority of it.

For all their possession, though, Jay Mingi’s tame effort right at the death was the only time that Rams keeper Joe Wildsmith was called into making a save.

In the end, the Blues enjoyed 53 per cent of the ball and recorded one shot on target from 10 attempts.

Despite that possession stat, Warne – whose side remain below the Blues on goal difference with a game extra played – was pleased with his latest Fratton Park experience.

He told the Derby Telegraph: ‘It was a good point given the run we've been on and the energy we had to get out of the team and the effort they had put in,’ said Warne.

‘With Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Haydon Roberts out, we are bare-boning it.

‘We were really good first half but had a 20-minute spell in the second when they were on top without creating a great deal.

‘Their crowd was getting behind them and the lads hung in there. It makes me really proud to be honest.

‘It's easy to be proud of a team when you've won 3-0, you score two overhead kicks and you go what a team this is.

‘But those points add up at the end of the season and I said to them two months ago I think they might have lost that game.

‘So the fact they dug in and sometimes games like that are decided on set-pieces. We are determined on set-pieces as you can see.