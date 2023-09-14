Derby County v Portsmouth: Two changes in predicted line-up as Blues bid to maintain unbeaten run
Pompey return to action this weekend with a testing trip to Derby County.
By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST
John Mousinho has been hit by injuries and suspensions going into the game, as his side look to maintain their sturdy start to the season.
But Chelsea new boy Tino Anjorin is in contention after joining on the eve of transfer deadine day.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they go to Pride Park.
1 / 5