Pompey return to action this weekend with a testing trip to Derby County.
By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST

John Mousinho has been hit by injuries and suspensions going into the game, as his side look to maintain their sturdy start to the season.

But Chelsea new boy Tino Anjorin is in contention after joining on the eve of transfer deadine day.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they go to Pride Park.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has much to ponder in his team selection at Derby.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey boss John Mousinho has much to ponder in his team selection at Derby.

A shining light this season and now nailed on as first-choice keeper.

2. GK: Will Norris

A shining light this season and now nailed on as first-choice keeper.

Joe Rafferty is finishing his suspension - but Swanson now has the shirt.

3. Zak Swanson

Joe Rafferty is finishing his suspension - but Swanson now has the shirt.

Becoming a big favourite after a flying start to his Fratton career.

4. RCB: Regan Poole

Becoming a big favourite after a flying start to his Fratton career.

