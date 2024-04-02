Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho believes Derby were ‘pretty happy’ with a Fratton Park point as Pompey came from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw.

In a first versus second televised clash, Joe Ward put the Rams in front on two occasions in the opening 35 minutes.

However, the hosts struck back, initially through Abu Kamara and then through substitute Owen Moxon’s stunning 25-yard strike 13 minutes from time.

John Mousinho reflects on a Fratton Park point against promotion rivals Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The sharing of the spoils ensure Pompey remain five points ahead of Derby with a game in hand - and time running out for rivals to catch them.

And Pompey’s head coach insists his side were the more threatening at 2-2 as they chased victory.

Mousinho told The News: ‘There were a lot of ebbs and flows in the game, going behind twice obviously made it difficult for us, but we managed to get back in the match.

‘We were definitely the most threatening side at 2-2 and in the second half we completely controlled the game and dominated it, but didn’t create quite enough chances to win, which was the only disappointment.

‘I think Derby are pretty happy with a point, you can probably tell by the way they sat. There’s nothing wrong with that, that’s absolutely fair when you come to Fratton Park, but we wanted to win the game. You could see that with the substitutions we made and the way we still attacked the game.

‘At 2-2 we still had that front line on the pitch and were slightly wary of being too open. I’m satisfied with a point in the circumstances of the game, but we wanted to win, you can tell by the way we set up.

‘I will be very satisfied with that point if it turns out to be a crucial point at the back end of the season.

‘Derby didn't make it easy, they are very, very well set-up and were difficult to break down.’

Mousinho admitted the conditions impacted Pompey’s approach to the match, with driving rain and a swirling wind throughout.

And he feared the encounter could be called off at one point.

He added: ‘The conditions were really tough, the rain and wind didn't make it easy. We had to probably take away some of the risk with the ball into our two number sixes.