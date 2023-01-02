‘Desperately disappointed - search will commence immediately’: The words that confirmed end of Cowley era at Pompey

The 22-month tenure of the head coach is over after the grim 3-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic on New Year’s Day, as he leaves Fratton Park with brother Nicky.

A 10pm club statement confirmed the news, with chief executive Andy Cullen expressing his disappointment at the difficult decision being made - while throwing the situation forward to the search for Cowley’s successor. Here’s what the statement said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Football Club have parted company with head coach Danny Cowley and assistant head coach Nicky Cowley.

Chief executive Andrew Cullen said: ‘We are desperately disappointed that, following our recent run of results, we have today made the difficult decision to part company with Danny and Nicky.

Both Danny and Nicky have given everything to Pompey, working so hard inside and outside of the training ground with a determination to bring success – not just to the football club, but to the city of Portsmouth and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Danny and Nicky both really understand Portsmouth and they should look back with pride at the progress and innovation they have delivered at the club.

‘We will forever be grateful to them for their personal commitment towards reinvigorating the special connection between the football club and our community. We all wish Danny and Nicky success in everything they go on to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cowley has tonight been sacked as Pompey boss. Picture: Barry Zee.

‘We must now look forward and with 24 league games still to play, we will focus all our efforts towards delivering the targets we set for this season. The search for a new coaching team will commence immediately.’