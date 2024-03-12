Kusini Yengi missed a sitter for Pompey before scoring from the penalty spot

Pompey fans on social media are all saying the same thing after watching Kusini Yengi squander a gilt-edged chance to hand the Blues a first-half lead over Burton.

The Aussie striker, who was starting the game ahead of Colby Bishop, was three yards out and with an open net in front of him when he somehow sent his effort from Paddy Lane’s inch-perfect pass wide of the post. The whole of Fratton Park thought the 25-year-old was handed the Blues a 36th-minute lead. So there was disbelief al round when it emerged he had missed the target.

Thankfully, Yengi redeemed himself minutes later from 12 yards out when he coolly dinked the ball past keeper Max Crocombe after earning his side a penalty.That handed John Mousinho’s side a 1-0 lead at the break – but his miss just after the half-our mark left many in disbelief.

Here’s a selection of the views shared.

@AdamRichE2: Yengi, how on earth did you miss.

@deanmaskell: Crazy miss. Yengi was already thinking of the celebration possibly. @PompeyNewsNow: Should have been a goal for Yengi who ends up in the back of the net himself instead.

@GavH_: How’s Yengi missed that?

@DDeane41: How? What a break and the fratton end are in shock.

@terrycanthackit: Poor yengi.

@AdamRedman80: Ronny Rosenthal.