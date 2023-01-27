DETAILED: Boss reveals how Portsmouth will target key players ahead of deadline day

The Blues boss explained he’s made it clear what he believes is required to supplement the existing squad, as the winter window closes on Tuesday.

But Mousinho acknowledged he will be relying on the existing football operations staff, as recruitment business reaches its climax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old will be tackling his first deadline day as boss, after succeeding Danny Cowley in the Fratton hot seat last Friday.

New sporting director, Rich Hughes, has been overseeing transfer strategy in tandem with head of recruitment Phil Boardman.

Ryley Towler and Matt Macey have arrived to date, with Michael Morrison agreeing a move to League One rivals Cambridge.

By Mousinho’s ow admission it promises to be a chaotic finale to the window, with his time at Oxford preparing him well for what lies ahead.

The head coach explained what Boardman and Hughes bring to the table will be significant over the coming days.

From left: sporting director Rich Hughes, head coach John Mousinho and head of recruitment Phil Boardman.

He is confident the key players are singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to the profile of player in their sights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that means they will be pulling in the same direction, rather than working against each other.

Mousinho said: ‘Rich is very good and has a terrific amount of experience. That will help me in this transfer window.

‘So it’s leaning on him and Phil in that department.

‘They are the experts in this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will be aligned in terms of the players we want, and they know exactly what I want to add to the squad.