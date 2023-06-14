Meanwhile, the Blues are also keen to bring Matt Macey back to Fratton Park during the window after his impressive loan spell in the second half of the season.

The 28-year-old, however, will require a fee should Pompey look to make a move for the Hatters’ stopper following their promotion to the Premier League.

With the Blues interested in both keepers, how do their stats compare during their time in League One last term?

Well, the duo both joined Pompey and Peterborough respectively in January on loan deals until the end of the season.

Macey featured 21 times during his stint on the south coast - keeping 10 clean sheets. Meanwhile, Norris amassed 24 outings at London Road and kept a blank on 11 occasions.

That’s impressive reading, with the pair helping their sides to a dramatic change in fortunes after the turn of the year.

Matt Macey v Will Norris.

Indeed, it would be the Peterborough stopper who would edge his Pompey counterpart regarding saves per 90 minutes. Norris would average 2.79, placing him seventh in League One, while Macey would make 2.62, ranking him 16th across the whole division.

Yet it was the Blues keeper who came to the rescue more as he prevented an average of 0.17 goals per game compared to the Posh loanee’s 0.16. This placed them seventh and ninth respectively in the third tier.

Macey did, though, face fewer shots per 90 minutes at an average 3.29, while Norris came up against 3.84 in the same time period.

The Peterborough loanee is also good off his line managing 1.86 per 90 minutes, ranking him fifth in the league. However, Mousinho’s number one failed to make the top 30.

The head coach has made it evident he wants a keeper who is good on the ball. And the recently released Burnley man certainly provides that as he made an average of 14.98 short passes per 90 minutes. That came with an impressive 98.5 per cent accuracy.

Meanwhile, Macey made just 12.68 per 90 with a 97.9 per cent pass accuracy.

Although the Peterborough stopper would make 9.57 long balls per 90 minutes, he found the man 65 per cent of the time, however. In comparison, his Pompey counterpart would make less with 7.92 but had a greater accuracy of 69.7 per cent.

