DETAILED: Portsmouth confirm ticket information for mouth-watering Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup clash
Pompey have finalised ticket details for their FA Cup trip to Spurs next month.
The Blues have received an allocation of 8,800 tickets for their maiden trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 7 (12.30pm kick-off).
This is how they plan to distribute the allocation with dates they are available:
1.Supporters with 10+ loyalty point - Monday, December 12 (3.30pm)
2. All season ticket holders - Wednesday, December 14 (12 noon)
3. Members* - Thursday, December 15 (3.30pm)
4. Hereford/MK Dons FA Cup ticket holders** - Thursday, December 15 (3.30pm)
5. Should any tickets be available for general sale, this period will commence on Monday, December 19, with full details and timings confirmed in due course.
*To be eligible in this category, you must have been a member on or before November 28 2022.
**To be eligible in this category, you must have purchased a ticket in your name for either of this season’s previous two FA Cup games against Hereford and MK Dons.
The first wave of seats will be made available online only to supporters who have 10 or more loyalty points.
These sales will be online only through your eticketing account. No bookings can be made by phone.
Accessible booking or supporters or those who don’t have online facilities can visit the Anson Road ticket office. Wheelchair users will be contacted by the club.
Pompey have produced a guide on allowing fans to sit together. Click HERE to see that, and click HERE to see a guide on how to purchase ticket for supporters in your network
Ticket Prices are £20 (adult), and £10 junior (17 and under). A £1 postage fee is charged for tickets which need to be sent out.
With a rail strike taking placing extra official supporter coaches through Lucketts Travel. Click HERE for details.