Unfortunately for eight of them, that involves being handed free transfers rather than staying at the club they represented in the 2022-23 season.
Here, Blues sporting director Rich Hughes explains each decision behind the exits of Michael Jacobs, Jayden Reid, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Alfie Bridgman an Dan Gifford.
Portsmouth defender Clark Robertson during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 7 May 2023.
Club captain Clark Robertson is among the eight players released by Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
‘Michael’s a truly brilliant character, a pleasure to see when you come into work every day, and an effective footballer at this level.
‘However, he never moved his family down to Portsmouth - which is absolutely not a criticism - and wants to spend a bit more time in an area he calls home. So he's looking for an option which suits better geographically.
‘The family are based around Northampton way, Michael came through there as a youngster and I know it’s a club he holds a lot of affection for, so good luck to him wherever he turns up.
‘He had previously intimated this was important to him and we completely understand and respect that. He’s 31 and at a stage where he knows what he wants in his career. Everything was done amicably and positively, so we wish him all the best.
‘I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in another League One club next season and, whoever gets him, if they call myself, (John Mousinho) or Danny (Cowley), they'll get a good reference on Michael’s character.
‘I’m sure he will be successful wherever he ends up next season.’
- Rich Hughes Photo: Jason Brown
‘Jayden’s had two horrific injuries and it’s not a nice scenario to be in, but the fresh start will do him good.
‘He can now go and show everyone the talent that he demonstrated when at Manchester United and Swansea coming through.
‘It’s a real shame it has not worked for him at this football club and will be disappointing for him, I absolutely understand that, but it’s also an exciting opportunity to get his career back on track, away from a club where he’s had no luck whatsoever in terms of two really nasty injuries.
‘Jayden’s had a really good attitude towards his rehab and been very positive when, understandably, he could have been quite negative.
‘Hopefully someone picks him up and he can fulfil some of the potential he’d shown in brief glimpses at the football club.’
- Rich Hughes Photo: Nigel Keene
‘I think Ryan enjoyed playing under John (Mousinho) and is a player that did well for us, but we want to rejuvenate the squad.
‘We’ve got Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery under contract next year and would like to bring in a couple more midfielders - and we’re happy to wish Ryan all the best.
‘He did fine for us, but we felt it was in the best interests of the club not to offer a contract and instead look for a potential couple of new options in the centre of midfield.
‘Hopefully Ryan gets another opportunity in League One next year.’
- Rich Hughes Photo: Jason Brown