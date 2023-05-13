2 . Michael Jacobs

‘Michael’s a truly brilliant character, a pleasure to see when you come into work every day, and an effective footballer at this level. ‘However, he never moved his family down to Portsmouth - which is absolutely not a criticism - and wants to spend a bit more time in an area he calls home. So he's looking for an option which suits better geographically. ‘The family are based around Northampton way, Michael came through there as a youngster and I know it’s a club he holds a lot of affection for, so good luck to him wherever he turns up. ‘He had previously intimated this was important to him and we completely understand and respect that. He’s 31 and at a stage where he knows what he wants in his career. Everything was done amicably and positively, so we wish him all the best. ‘I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in another League One club next season and, whoever gets him, if they call myself, (John Mousinho) or Danny (Cowley), they'll get a good reference on Michael’s character. ‘I’m sure he will be successful wherever he ends up next season.’ - Rich Hughes Photo: Jason Brown