The interim head coach has outlined the key attributes he feels are required in Danny Cowley’s successor.

The likes of Chris Wilder, Robbie Keane and Liam Manning are currently in the frame to become boss with the bookies.

Bassey has taken temporary charge of the Blues after operating as first-team coach since arriving at Fratton Park in the summer of 2021.

The 46-year-old feels he has picked up an understanding of the features Pompey fans value in that time.

He sees the appetite for graft and total commitment as the hallmarks the new figure at the helm needs to imprint on his team.

Bassey also thinks it will be necessary to employ someone who can work as head coach and under a director of football in the new setup in place.

Importantly the new arrival needs to have the backbone to take on the weight of expectation which will be on the new appointment.

Bassey said: ‘The club is looking to go in a certain direction, so it needs to be someone who is on board with that and the philosophy of where the ownership group want to take the club. They need to commit to that.

‘They have to be strong, because this is a big football club and a very demanding football club.

‘You have to be strong in your convictions and understand what Portsmouth is. That would be a big plus.

‘They want a certain type, they want the effort, they want the energy and they want the physical contact. The crowd will clap that.

‘So it’s up to whoever to find a philosophy which fits with the club.’