DETAILED: The incredible stats underpinning Portsmouth’s outstanding start to 2023-24 season

It’s been an incredible table-topping start to the season for John Mousinho’s Pompey side.
And just how impressive the Blues’ opening has been is underpinned by a series of facts and figures surrounding their performances to date.
There’s been a range of new records, English bests and eye-popping stats already recorded in a powerful first third of the 2023-24 campaign.
We’ve put outlined those records and number, which make mind-blowing reading to digest.
1. Stats Entertainment!
Pompey have recorded some impressive stats in their table-topping start to the season. Photo: Jason Brown
2. 26 games unbeaten
The run now spans 26 unbeaten league games - a sequence spanning an incredible 235 days back to March.
Okay, there was the closed season this summer, but it’s still an incredible period of results under John Mousinho.
Mansfield are the only other EFL team to have not lost with Arsenal and Spurs unbeaten in the Premier League, but no one can match Pompey's run in the English game. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Eight goals from corners
Pompey’s set-piece threat has gone through the roof this term - with a massive eight goals converted from corners.
Jack Sparkes’ outstanding delivery has had much to do with that, with the left-back gaining four assists from that avenue.
Goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo has also been a secret weapon on that front, as he takes on set-piece organisational duties with his impact clear to see.
For the record, Forest Green, Leyton Orient, Fulham, Wigan, Wycombe, Gillingham (two) and Carlisle are the games where the goals from corners arrived. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Comeback kings
This has been a season where Pompey’s indomitable never-say-die fighting spirit has been central to their early success.
An incredible total of 17 points from losing positions is a mind-blowing statistic.
For context only one team (Crystal Palace) bettered that return in the ENTIRETY of last season in the Premier League.
Mousinho’s boys pushed it to a new level at Reading on Saturday, as they overturned a 2-0 deficit in the 3-2 victory.
Late goals earned draws against Bristol Rovers and Derby, with Pompey conceding first before beating Peterborough, Lincoln, Wigan, Wycombe and the Royals.
Furthermore, Carabao Cup success arrived at Forest Green and the EFL Trophy draw with Fulham after shipping the first goal. Photo: Jason Brown