DETAILED: The incredible stats underpinning Portsmouth’s outstanding start to 2023-24 season

4 . Comeback kings

This has been a season where Pompey’s indomitable never-say-die fighting spirit has been central to their early success. An incredible total of 17 points from losing positions is a mind-blowing statistic. For context only one team (Crystal Palace) bettered that return in the ENTIRETY of last season in the Premier League. Mousinho’s boys pushed it to a new level at Reading on Saturday, as they overturned a 2-0 deficit in the 3-2 victory. Late goals earned draws against Bristol Rovers and Derby, with Pompey conceding first before beating Peterborough, Lincoln, Wigan, Wycombe and the Royals. Furthermore, Carabao Cup success arrived at Forest Green and the EFL Trophy draw with Fulham after shipping the first goal. Photo: Jason Brown