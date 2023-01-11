3. Darrell Clarke

Perhaps a tad surprising Clarke hasn’t been mentioned more. Has links with Pompey after coaching in the academy before going to Salisbury and then Bristol Rovers. Came into that role late in the season as they were relegated from League Two, but then delivered back-to-back promotions for the Gas. Had a period with Walsall before helping Port Vale into League One - where they currently sit three places above Pompey. Not the sexy name many want, but a lot about Clarke which works.

Photo: Eddie Keogh