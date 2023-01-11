Pompey are continuing with the process of appointing Danny Cowley’s successor.
There’s been a stack of names linked with the Fratton Park hot seat since Cowley’s dismissal nine days ago.
But who really fits the bill and chimes with the kind of profile are looking to make?
Who are the mem who can take on the weight of expectation of delivering success at PO4.
The News has had its ear to the ground and here the information we’ve picked up over the names in the frame.
Pompey boss contenders (clockwise from top left) Chris WIlder, Ian Foster, Liam Manning and Luke Williams
2. Anthony Barry
Undoubtedly one of football’s brightest emerging coaches and would be an eye-catching choice to succeed Danny Cowley. Picked up experience with Wigan, Republic of Ireland and Belgium and is currently part of Chelsea’s set-up. Has been sounded out about Pompey but has already turned down Championship sides, which looks the minimum level he will operate when he takes a job as a No1.
3. Darrell Clarke
Perhaps a tad surprising Clarke hasn’t been mentioned more. Has links with Pompey after coaching in the academy before going to Salisbury and then Bristol Rovers. Came into that role late in the season as they were relegated from League Two, but then delivered back-to-back promotions for the Gas. Had a period with Walsall before helping Port Vale into League One - where they currently sit three places above Pompey. Not the sexy name many want, but a lot about Clarke which works.
4. Lee Bradbury
Was a real leftfield name to emerge as favourite a week ago. Bradbury is doing a decent job with Eastleigh, who he joined last February, with the Spitfires sat ninth in the National League table. The former Hawks boss’ Pompey affinity is well known and took Bournemouth to the League One play-offs early in his managerial career. Carved out a reputation as good motivator in the dressing room, but would be seen as a surprise choice.
