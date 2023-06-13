Currently 18 players are contracted, although that includes two players for sale, two young keepers available for loan and three left-backs.

Here are the positions John Mousinho is targeting for strengthening – and options currently at his disposal...

Goalkeepers

Pompey want to recruit two new goalkeepers, with Toby Steward and Josh Oluwayemi to be sent out on loan in non-league football for game time to maintain development.

Although Oluwayemi made his Football League debut last season and totalled nine appearances, the well-regarded 22-year-old has just 13 career outings to his name.

The 18-year-old Steward has featured in more competitive fixtures than Oluwayemi, with loan spells at Bognor and Salisbury last term, but he too will be going out on loan for further experience.

That leaves two first-team goalkeeping spots, with Will Norris a leading transfer target to become Pompey’s number one.

John Mousinho will be involved in a squad overhaul as the Blues seek to bring in up to 10 new players during the summer transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Although the Blues still require a back-up from the bench and previously insist they have an open mind over whether that is an experienced or young player.

Defence

Over at right-back, Mousinho has admitted the Blues aren’t looking at making any signings this summer, due to the qualities offered by Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson.

Connor Ogilvie was Mousinho’s preferred choice at left-back last season, starting 21 of his 22 matches in charge and this summer Pompey activated their club option to extend his deal by 12 months.

The Blues are now searching for a left-back rival, with Denver Hume surplus to requirements and the club prepared to listen to offers for a player recruited in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Liam Vincent has returned from an excellent loan spell at Worthing to stake his claim, having spent much of last season away from Fratton Park.

Although Mousinho has previously admitted considering converting the 20-year-old into a left-sided winger, representing a switch from an attacking left-back.

Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler are the centre-halves who remain from last season and it’s a position Pompey are seeking to add two new faces.

However, they also want to assess Haji Mnoga, who returns from a successful loan spell with National League side Aldershot, where he featured 17 times.

Mousinho has yet to work with the 21-year-old and could well opt to promote the Academy graduate into the first-team frame, dependent on how he fares in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Academy graduate Josh Dockerill has signed professional terms, although will be sent on loan to non-league to develop.

Midfield

In the centre of midfield, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Joe Morrell remain and is certainly the strongest area of the pitch at present.

In addition, Pompey took up their option of Harry Jewitt-White, keeping him for another 12 months, following an encouraging debut against Accrington in April.

Nonetheless, they are seeking to recruit two new players for that area, having lost Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe, while Jay Mingi’s exit is inevitable.

Wingers

Creativity from the wings was a real area of weakness last season and Pompey will be looking to bring in at least three newcomers in that position, including a number 10.

At present, Paddy Lane is the only winger assured of a Fratton Park future, with the left-footer likely to operate on the right flank.

The Blues are trying to offload Reeco Hackett, with no shortage of interest, while Ronan Curtis is out of contract and has been offered a fresh deal, and Owen Dale has returned to Blackpool.

Strikers

Finally, the 24-goal Colby Bishop – and holder of 15 Player Of The Season awards – is the only contracted striker at Fratton Park.

He will remain the fulcrum of the attack in 2023-24, which means others may have to play second fiddle once more, as Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett found out.