From left: Jay Mingi, Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis are among Pompey's out-of-contract players next summer.

DETAILED: What future holds for Portsmouth’s 18 out-of-contract players - including Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Birmingham City and Norwich City arrivals - in pictures

Next summer will be another busy one for Pompey with a host of players seeing deals come to a close.

By Jordan Cross
10 hours ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 12:29pm

Including the five loanees, 18 players see their commitments to the Blues at an end.

Of course, there could also be movement in the January window on both temporary and permanent additions as Danny Cowley rehapes his squad.

We’ve assessed how things stand with those players whose deals are due to come to a close.

1. Josh Griffiths

West Brom have indicated there’s a January recall, but will be happy with the keeper’s game time this term. Seen as a talent with a future at The Hawthorns.

2. Clark Robertson

The Scot signed a two-year deal when arriving in the summer of 2021 and has since been handed the Pompey captaincy. Had his injury issues at Fratton, but, given a clear run, the likelihood is there will be a desire for the 29-year-old to stay.

3. Connor Ogilvie

Been such an important player to Pompey since joining from Gillingham last year. The 26-year-old’s versatility has been critical for his side and his continuing stay is expected to be a priority.

4. Josh Koroma

Form has tailed off after a promising start. Will be interesting to see how things develop in January, with a view to the rest of the term, but freeing up his wages could well appeal.

