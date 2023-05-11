News you can trust since 1877
Detailed: Why time's right for Portsmouth talisman to go - with former Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Wolves man set to leave

One of the great truisms of the 2021-22 season for Pompey was when Michael Jacobs started, results invariably followed.

By Jordan Cross
Published 11th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:05 BST

That ‘talisman’ moniker he was afforded was well earned, too. It was no coincidence when his side called upon his quality, positive things happened.

It was a run which spanned eight starts over the second half of the campaign, with six wins and two draws following amid a strong run of just two defeats from 17 league games for Danny Cowley’s men.

Jacobs’ influence on that form led to his manager admitting to an error of judgement, after the 2020 signing from Wigan was criminally overlooked for much of the term.

Sadly for a talent arguably unrivalled in terms of skill in this current group of players, there’s been a string of other issues behind his unavailability for much of his near three years at Fratton. The common denominator has been injury on that front, with knee ligament issues, groin, hamstring and even Covid barriers to seeing the 31-year-old on the pitch.

When you see the former Wolves and Derby man making such an impact in games it’s tempting to overlook that record, but a sober assessment has to be applied when considering his future amid the 13 players out of contract this summer.

A total of 40 league starts in his time at Pompey, even considering being overlooked by Cowley for that period, is a telling figure. For clarity, that number comes amid a total 93 outings and 14 goals.

An incentive-based deal was constructed 12 months ago, to keep Jacobs for one more crack at achieving the promotion he craved.

Michael Jacobs is set to leave Pompey.Michael Jacobs is set to leave Pompey.
His role in the flying start this term shouldn’t be overlooked, with Pompey unbeaten in the four games he started as they briefly topped the League One table early on.

Then being sidelined coincided with Cowley’s winter of discontent, which eventually led to his demise. Jacobs has consistently been called upon by his successor, however, with 20 outings in John Mousinho’s reign.

Hopefully that points to bright days ahead for the affable and popular member of Pompey’s dressing room, as he looks to new challenges.

There’s a fair chance the Fratton faithful may not have seen the last of his talent, too. As was the case 12 months ago, a switch to his hometown club looks a move which would be a good fit.

Jacobs was possibly a relieved onlooker as Northampton got over the line on Monday and secured League One promotion. After landing back-to-back player of the season awards when emerging at Sixfields and goal in their 2010 Carling Cup upset win at Liverpool, his hero status with the Cobblers is assured.

He will, no doubt, share Pompey fans’ frustrations they are looking at a seventh campaign in League One. After all, he was here to be a difference maker on that front.

Yet a difference maker is exactly what Jacobs usually was when we saw him on the pitch. And, for that, we thank him.

