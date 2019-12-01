Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter following the late win over Altrincham. Here’s a selection of those views.

Credit to @altrinchamfc, who received applause from everybody inside Fratton Park at full time. We wish you the best of luck for the rest of the season #Pompey

Brett Pitman celebrates his late match-winner against Altrincham. Picture: Joe Pepler

@Pompey

Did #Pompey deserve to win today? Brett Pitman: “No”

@mrandrewmoon

Time to sign out for the evening and enjoy the trip back. Heads held high, let’s kick on.

Thanks again for your fantastic support, and to the @Pompey fans for your kind words. Up the Alty.

@altrinchamfc

Two games we've played non league opposition, two games we've been outplayed, two times we've won 2-1 #ThatsLife

@JakeMeyers2015

In 50+ years of watching #Pompey not sure I've ever seen a team as unlucky to leave Fratton Park empty-handed as @altrinchamfc were today. Good luck to them for the rest of the season. #gotoutofjail

@markacheson

It's called cup football. Better Pompey sides than this have been humbled by worse underdogs than that! Even during their golden age Pompey went out of the cup to lower-league opposition six times in nine years! As for this season, one defeat in 13 now, isn't it? (Eight wins)

@grahamdubber

Absolute scenes in the Fratton end from the @Pompey fans after scoring a 94th minute winner to secure a third round tie against a potential premier league team. Showing once again that fans in league 1 upwards are incredibly passionate

@jakeworrall6

Respect to @altrinchamfc for a hard fought match. Glad we don’t have to play another game in December. Onto the 3rd round. Excited to see who we draw on Monday... @Pompey #PUP

@eric_eisner

#pompey Nice goals & had many other chances.Pompey team is not ‘rubbish’.:Well done Kenny/team.We won. Prem/Champ clubs have been knocked out by lower teams.21 pts from 9 league games.Played carefully,do not want more injuries Peterborough next.PUP

@bob47261093

How the BBC found 3 minutes 34 seconds of highlights I’ll never know #Pompey

@Big_Dave658