It’s 15 matches undefeated for John Mousinho’s men after seeing off the Shews 3-1 through Colby Bishop’s double and a Chey Dunkley own goal.
The result aside, it was a below-par showing from the hosts, despite getting a third-minute lead, with their attacking game not quite clicking.
Nonetheless, Pompey are eight points clear at the top of League One with four matches remaining – and here our our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
Poor communication between Shaughnessy saw him make crucial stop from Udoh early in the second half. Otherwise had very little to deal with, other than picking the ball out of the net following Shipley’s goal. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 7
(Replaced by Joe Rafferty on 83 mins) Loves a tackle and always willing to break down the right whenever possible. Chosen ahead of Rafferty and certainly had some good moments. Quite a battle between the pair of them. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 8 - MOM
On a day when many team-mates were lacklustre and below par, Ragger rose above it with another quality performance. Strong, dominant and barely put a foot wrong. Magnificent second-half block on Udoh. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Lovely ball in from the left which led to Chey Dunkley putting through his own net for an early goal. Was a scare early in the second half when miscommunication with Norris almost let in Udoh. Otherwise defended well. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.