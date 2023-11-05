News you can trust since 1877
'Didn't recognise that side. Awful. That's embarrassing' - Portsmouth verdict on FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield

Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on Pompey’s FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league Chesterfield.
By Mark McMahon
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:23 GMT
The Blues’ interest in this season’s competition ended at the first-round stage, with former Fratton Park skipper Tom Naylor heading home the only gola of the game on 32 minutes.

The defeat ended Pompey’s unbeaten start to the campaign, with Paul Cook the first manager to inflict defeat on John Mousinho’s side over 90 minutes this term.

Here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, have been saying about the result and the League One leaders’ performance.

Former Pompey skipper Tom Naylor scored Chesterfield's winnerFormer Pompey skipper Tom Naylor scored Chesterfield's winner
Former Pompey skipper Tom Naylor scored Chesterfield's winner

@scottpompey: Did not recognise that side, absolutely abysmal, outfought is something I can’t accept, absolutely shocking performance from every single one of them, no excuses, well played Chesterfield they 100% deserved that.

@monolocoUK: Awful, awful Pompey..Well played Chesterfield, well deserved. Some dire performances, but worse, injuries.

@LewITgaming: Well that was terrible from #Pompey. Would have been nice to have a cup run but is not to be. At least we can concentrate more on the league is the only positive for today. I can’t name one player who actually had a good game today.

@James_Robbins28: That performance was as bad as our kit, lucky we only lost by one. No excuses about cup distractions this season, get promoted. #Pompey.

@Hutchy657: That's embarrassing by #Pompey some of the players need to keep that bench warm.

@JackPUP_: Individuals today awful very very poor worst I have seen this season hopefully this is a one off.

@NWalesPompey: They’ve earned some leeway with recent form but today was nothing short of horrific.

@Willfrattonpark: Dreadful game. No style at all. Got schooled a lesson #pompey.

@StassSportsNews: Got to be the worst Pompey performance I’ve watched today. I just don’t know why we looked like we didn’t want to be there. #Pompey

