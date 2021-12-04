Jack Diamond’s 94th-minute effort sealed the win for the League Two side, after Luke Armstrong’s 44th-minute opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Ellis Harrison (45+2).
The defeat sees Pompey’s six-match winning run end and the Blues absent from Monday night’s third-round draw…
Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the players’ individual performances...
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
Barely had anything to do, yet handling as good.
Photo: The News
2. Kieron Freeman - 7
(Replaced by Lee Brown on 57 minutes): Defensively sound and only made way when there was a tactical change.
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett - 8
Powerful performance and harsh to finish on losing side.
Photo: The News
4. Connor Ogilvie - 8
So dominant in the air and did little wrong.
Photo: The News