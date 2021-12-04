Pompey lost 2-1 at the hands of Harrogate.

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 2-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Harrogate.

By Mark McMahon and Neil Allen
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 5:28 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th December 2021, 5:39 pm

Jack Diamond’s 94th-minute effort sealed the win for the League Two side, after Luke Armstrong’s 44th-minute opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Ellis Harrison (45+2).

The defeat sees Pompey’s six-match winning run end and the Blues absent from Monday night’s third-round draw…

Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the players’ individual performances...

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Barely had anything to do, yet handling as good.

Photo: The News

2. Kieron Freeman - 7

(Replaced by Lee Brown on 57 minutes): Defensively sound and only made way when there was a tactical change.

Photo: The News

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Powerful performance and harsh to finish on losing side.

Photo: The News

4. Connor Ogilvie - 8

So dominant in the air and did little wrong.

Photo: The News

