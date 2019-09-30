Have your say

Pompey defender Joe Hancott has been lauded after impressing on his Bognor bow.

The Isle of Wight ace's Rocks debut was described as 'different class' by former Pompey coach Robbie Blake, following a 2-0 Isthmian premier division win over Haringey Borough at Nyewood Lane.

Hancott, 18, completed his loan switch last week and stood out on his first outing for the club.

He was also joined by fellow Pompey loanee Bradley Lethbridge in the starting line-up as Jack Pearce's men secured a much-needed victory.

And Rocks coach Blake liked what he saw from the left-back on his debut.

He told Rocks Radio: 'The players we've brought in gave us a big lift (against Haringey).

'Joe Hancott, the left-back, was different class, he looked assured.'

Talented teenager Hancott signed third-year scholarship terms with the Blues in the summer and is now looking to get regular minutes under his belt at the Rocks.

He became Pompey's youngest post-war player after featuring against Fulham under-21s in the EFL Trophy in 2017 at the age of 16 years and 161 days.

Hancott made his second outing for the Blues in the 3-1 Leasing.com Trophy triumph over Norwich under-21s at Fratton Park earlier this month.

The 18-year-old's Bognor loan spell his his second stint away from Fratton Park, after a brief stint at Basingstoke Town earlier this year.