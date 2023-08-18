Cheltenham Town manager Wade Elliott believes Portsmouth have a ‘slightly different profile’ following their summer transfer business.

Pompey have been one of the most proactive teams in League One this season and have signed 13 players so far. Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson was the latest arrival, and now further talks are expected to be had over more arrivals after Tom Lowery’s injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliott was in charge of Cheltenham last season, and oversaw a 4-0 and 2-0 defeat. He has however noticed Portsmouth’s good form, and suggests there’s been a change from what he saw last year.

“They’ve started really well, with good results,” said Elliott to GloucestershireLive.

“A good attacking threat. Recruited one or two in the summer that have given them a slightly different profile.”

Meanwhile Cheltenham on the other hand have signed seven new players and most notably have lost their top scorer Alfie May, who was sold to Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheltenham narrowly avoided relegation last season meanwhile Portsmouth hold goals like many of the former Premier League teams of getting promoted.

Eastleigh-born Elliott, who grew up supporting Pompey’s bitter-rivals Southampton during his childhood years, did reserve praise for John Mousinho and his side despite his previous allegiances.

He added: “Portsmouth in League One, you are expecting them to be a top team and that’s exactly what we are prepping for.

“We are fully respectful of them as a club and as a team. You want to go there, put the best representation of ourselves forward and hopefully we have a good Saturday.”