Dion Charles was holding his head in his hands after this glaring miss during Bolton's visit to Pompey

Will Norris parried that ball into Dion Charles' path

Fans watching Pompey’s televised top-of-the-table clash with Bolton have all been saying the same thing after witnessing one of the misses of the season. Bolton striker Dion Charles was handed a golden opportunity to hand the visitors the lead at Fratton Park on 28 minutes when Blues keeper Will Norris parried Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s header straight into the path of the Northern Ireland international. He was unmarked six yards out and with the goal gapping. However, the Trotters’ top scorer failed to take his goal tally to the season to 16 for the season by somehow screwing the ball wide of the post.

It was an unbelievable moment that those in the Fratton end loved. And it seems it caused quite a lot of amusment on X, formery Twitter, as fans attempted to make sense of what they had witnessed.

@Husnyjaf wrote: ‘What a missed. How on earth did he miss that? @oahu2024 commented: ‘Miss of the season so far’. @tommymcknight_ said: ‘How Dion Charles has missed that is beyond me, especially in a game like this’.

@RuytonShrew wrote: ‘If you're not watching Portsmouth - Bolton then do yourself a favour later and look out for a video of the Dion Charles miss. One of the very worst you'll ever see’. @JakeMoorePR joined the onslught by saying: ‘You won’t see a worse miss than that. Shambles from Dion Charles’.

‘Dion Charles with one of the worst misses I’ve ever seen in my life,'; was @adamdarkin_07’s take on the incident. Meanwhile, Buntingfootball said: ‘Can’t believe Dion Charles has missed that, the man that Bolton want that to fall for and he’s somehow put it wide. Just takes his eyes off the ball slightly and lacks concentration. Cannot believe Bolton aren’t ahead, that’s one hell of a miss.’