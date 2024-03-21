Portsmouth will enjoy a rare week off during the March international break with just three League One matches to be played over the weekend. John Mousinho's side did their bit last weekend, enjoying a hard-fought 1-0 win at playoff-chasing Peterborough United thanks to Kusini Yengi.

A tense affair at London Road saw both teams battle hard for the points, at times crossing the line ever so slightly and conceding fouls. Come this time of the season, those chasing promotion will do all it takes to achieve their goals and Pompey have been far from innocent in their quest for Championship football.