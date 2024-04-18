With two games to go, Portsmouth have already secured their place in next year’s Championship division following a dramatic 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

They will soon be taking on the likes Bristol City, Sunderland, Watford and possibly Southampton, if their south coast rivals fail to earn Premier League promotion, in next season’s campaign but there was one version of the league in which the Blues did not come out on top. Here is how Pompey rank in terms of their discipline record compared to their League One rivals...